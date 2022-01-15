CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy said precipitation from this weekend’s approaching winter storm could cause an estimated 750,000 customers to lose power in the Carolinas with the hardest hit areas possibly experiencing outages for several days.
In advance of the storm, Duke Energy has staged more than 10,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers – across the Carolinas. About 4,100 of them are from other companies, some based in Texas and Oklahoma. They also include Duke Energy crews normally based in Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
All crews are ready to begin power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely allow.
Ice-buildup on trees and branches that causes them to fall on power lines is usually the main culprit behind power outages during a winter storm, according to Duke Energy.
Following the storm, as conditions permit, damage assessment crews will begin assessing extent of damage, which can sometimes take 24 hours or more in major storms with widespread damage and hazardous driving conditions.
Damage assessments determine the types of crews, equipment and supplies needed to restore power.
Power restoration crews will begin working immediately after the storm.
Duke Energy will provide estimated power restoration times to customers once damage assessments are completed. The company also will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website, which includes power outage maps.
Duke Energy serves 4.3 million customers in the Carolinas: 3.5 million in North Carolina and 800,000 in South Carolina.
How customers can prepare
Customers can take steps now to prepare for the storm:
Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio.
Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.
If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
Be aware that snow can cause hazardous driving conditions resulting in traffic accidents and downed power poles resulting in isolated outages. If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to move over.
If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.
Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.
Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.
Be prepared for an emergency by purchasing an emergency preparedness kit from the Red Cross.
More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety. A checklist serves as a helpful guide, but it's critical before, during and after a storm to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.
Shelter information
If you lose power and need to relocate to a shelter, the Red Cross maintains an update-to-date list of open locations – https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html.
How to protect refrigerated food during power outages
For customers who lose power and have full refrigerators and freezers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends the following:
Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.
A refrigerator can keep food cold for about four hours if it is unopened. If the power will be out for more than four hours, use coolers to keep refrigerated food cold.
A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.
The FDA offers additional tips for proper food handling and storage before, during and after a power outage at www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/food-and-water-safety-during-power-outages-and-floods.
Sign up for outage alerts
Customers can receive the most up-to-date information about power restoration efforts by enrolling in Outage Alerts.
How to report power outages
Customers who experience a power outage can report the outage using Duke Energy's automated outage-reporting systems for their respective utility:
Customers can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 57801, and also report an outage or view current outages on the Duke Energy mobile app or at www.duke-energy.com/outages.
Duke Energy Carolinas: 1-800-769-3766)
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
Duke Energy also will provide updates on its social media channels to keep customers informed if significant outages occur:
Duke Energy on Twitter: twitter.com/DukeEnergy
Duke Energy on Facebook: facebook.com/DukeEnergy
