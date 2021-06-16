MONROE – Several communities in Union County, including Monroe, Indian Trail and Waxhaw, are partnering on a Juneteeth celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 at Belk-Tonawanda Park.
Originally scheduled to be a drive-through event, it is now an in-person vendor event due to relaxed restrictions, said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director for Indian Trail.
“The day will focus on music, food and cultural celebration,” Kramer said. “This event will serve as a celebration and also in education what Juneteenth means, officially marking the end of slavery.”
Monroe City Council got the ball rolling on educating the community on the importance of Juneteenth after leaders made it a paid holiday for staff. Towns like Marshville and Indian Trail have followed suit.
“It just makes me really proud to see involvement in our community and the forward-thinking that we had to make this happen,” said Monroe City Councilman Franco McGee, who initialized the paid holiday idea.
The holiday commemorates the date in 1865 when word about President Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 finally reached slaves in Galveston, Texas.
Several communities in the region, including Charlotte, Matthews and Monroe have passed resolutions observing Juneteeth.
Marshville will honor some of its Black pioneers, such as Leroy Colston, Frank Deese and Angela Foster, during its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 on Main Street.
The event will feature performers, such as DJ Apollo Reed, Wingate Line Dancers, Drums 4 Life African Drumming and poet Stephanie Huntley. Dozens of vendors will also be attending.
