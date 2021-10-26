INDIAN TRAIL– Common Heart is seeking donations to provide 1,500 frozen turkeys with all the fixin's to 1,500 hungry families so they can prepare Thanksgiving feasts.
The effort is part of the 15th annual Great Turkey Countdown.
The volunteer-driven event is Common Heart’s biggest delivery day and continues to grow, Executive Director Keith Adams said, especially this year as many more families continue to face hunger during the pandemic.
“The continuing pandemic has really prompted us to step up and act boldly to serve our neighbors and meet needs,” Adams said. “With the opening of our Marshville location last year, we’ll again be serving 400 more families than 2019 to help meet the need in eastern Union County.”
Donations are needed to reach this goal.
Nonperishables like canned fruits and vegetables, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, creamed soups, macaroni and cheese, dessert mixes and Jello can be dropped off at the nonprofit’s main office, 116 Business Park Drive, Suite A in Indian Trail, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday as well as 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Residents can also drop off frozen turkeys beginning Nov. 8.
Every $30 raised provides a frozen turkey and the fixin's for one family. To donate online, visit http://Turkeys.CommonHeart.org or mail a check (payable to Common Heart) to: PO Box 2761, Indian Trail, NC 28079. Write “Turkeys” in the memo line.
“This event absolutely wouldn’t happen without volunteers – hundreds of them,” Adams said. “This day is all about neighbors serving neighbors and promoting a small revolution of kindness in our community.”
At least 500 volunteers will be needed on Nov. 20 to deliver the 1,500 Thanksgiving dinner baskets and work onsite in Indian Trail and Marshville to load vehicles. Volunteers can sign up online at http://Turkeys.CommonHeart.org.
Indian Trail resident Teresa Kirschmann has been delivering Thanksgiving baskets with Common Heart for four years and counting.
“It's heartwarming to know you've helped someone with a meal to enjoy on a day to be thankful,” she said. “This is now a holiday tradition for me.”
The baskets will benefit families throughout Union County, Matthews and Mint Hill. If your family needs a Thanksgiving basket, fill out an application online by Nov. 7 at: http://Turkeys.CommonHeart.org or call 704-218-9060.
Want more information?
Follow the progress of the Great Turkey Countdown on Facebook at: Facebook.com/TheCommonHeart.
