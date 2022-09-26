INDIAN TRAIL – When Tacara Howard, of Monroe, walked into her first Getting Ahead group session, she was “heavy-hearted.”
Still grieving the loss of her mom, she had just gotten out of a bad relationship, was homeless, unemployed and sleeping in her car. The single mom of two boys, ages 9 and 14, was about to give up, when a friend and graduate of Common Heart’s Getting Ahead suggested she give the group a try.
“I was trying a lot of different things to get back on track but until Getting Ahead nothing seemed to be working,” she said. “I felt like I was back at square one so I thought ‘why not give something new a try?’ I’m so glad I did. Getting Ahead saved my life.”
Tacara’s story will be among those shared during Common Heart’s Love in Action Gala: “Unmasking the Beauty of Kindness” on Oct. 7 at Threshold Church in Weddington. This annual fundraiser is open to the public and will include a masquerade-themed dinner, dancing, silent auction, raffle and a presentation by Common Heart volunteers and staff. Love in Action awards will also be given to honor some of our heroes of this small revolution of kindness. Tickets cost $50 for an individual; $90 for a pair and $300 for a table of eight guests. Visit LoveinAction.CommonHeart.org to buy tickets or make a donation.
Thanks to community donations, Tacara, her two sons and thousands of neighbors have not gone to bed hungry and woke up to breakfast the next day. She is among about 50 other family leaders who get the full benefit of the Getting Ahead investigations that make a life beyond poverty more than just a dream.
Today, Tacara and her two boys are housed. She has a job and is receiving professional coaching and resume help to secure one with more benefits. She is creating a better future for herself and her kids.
Want to help?
● Donate a special gift to provide food, encouragement, training, support and hope to local families.
● Attend Common Heart’s Gala, Love In Action “Unmasking the Beauty of Kindness” on Oct. 7.
● Spread the word by creating a Facebook fundraiser and invite friends to be a part of Love in Action 2022.
