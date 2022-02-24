INDIAN TRAIL – David Cohn was appointed the new mayor of Indian Trail on Feb. 22.
Cohn recited the oath of office and took part in the remainder of that night’s town council meeting.
Cohn will serve the remainder of the term of the late Mayor Michael Alvarez, who passed away in January. The mayor’s seat is up for reelection in November 2023.
Council Member Tom Amburgey made the nomination to appoint Cohn as the new mayor.
“It’s an honor to serve the people of Indian Trail,” Cohn said. “And it’s an honor to be asked to be mayor and fill the seat of Michael Alvarez. He was an excellent mayor who was loved by this community. I know I have big shoes to fill and will work hard to help meet the needs of our residents. We have an excellent team working together behind the dais and within town hall to continue making Indian Trail the best place to live and work.”
Cohn said he’s looking forward to seeing some big projects get accomplished, enhancing the town’s parks and improving infrastructure. He said his goal is to help the people of Indian Trail and be a good example for the town, while having fun and working collaboratively with the council members and town staff.
“Mr. Cohn is an experienced council person who brings professionalism and integrity to the position,” Mayor Pro Tem Todd Barber said. “Under his leadership as mayor, he will bring the town staff and council members together to work for the betterment of the people of Indian Trail.”
Cohn was first elected to the council in 2011. He served two terms, including time as the mayor pro tem.
In 2021, he was appointed to fill the seat of Council Member Shirley Howe, which he did until the November 2022 election.
