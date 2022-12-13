Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders Dec. 13 in the Charlotte region.
CMS Board of Education
The Mecklenburg County County Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. to allow new members to take the oath of office as well as appoint a chair and vice chair. (Click here for the agenda)
Pineville Town Council
The Pineville Town Council meets at 6:30 p.m. to hold a public hearing on a rezoning for 106 Franklin Street from single-family residential to mixed-use residential. They’ll also hear presentations about the 2023 property revaluation and town audit.
Waxhaw Board of Commissioners
The Waxhaw Board of Commissioners convenes at 6:30 p.m. to talk about increasing funding opportunities for the Main Street program; a facade grant proposal for the building at 105 E. North Main Street; and a grant for greenways and sidewalks. The board will hold public hearings involving the annexation and rezoning of 242 acres off Highway 75, west of Hermitage Place for Neighborhood Center and R3 and R-4 single family residential. (Click here for the agenda)
Indian Trail Town Council
Indian Trail Town Council meets at 7 p.m. to say goodbye to the retiring Capt. Kevin James of the sheriff’s office and welcome Capt. Huncke and Lt. Mullis. The council will hold a public hearing on the rezoning at 401 Gribble Road from single-family residential to light industrial. (Click here for the agenda)
Monroe City Council
Monroe City Council convenes at 6 p.m. to hold a public hearing for rezoning that would allow 15 townhomes along West Jefferson and West Crowell streets. The board will consider economic development incentives for the BelaNature in downtown, (Click here for the agenda page)
