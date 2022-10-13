INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Bureau of the Union County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to fight crime.
Not only has the bureau been installing 10 Flock License Plate Reader Cameras around town but officers also have access to a couple of portable cameras that can help with investigating areas that experience a high frequency of car break-ins or crimes at construction sites, according to Capt. Kevin James.
“They are here around town in different locations – strategically placed – to help us deter crime,” James said. “It will help with crimes in progress, help us identify suspects for crimes. I want to put the word out that they’re here and they are in places you would not normally think they would be.”
Deputies will be alerted via text message anytime a reader picks up on a license plate associated with a crime. They’ll also use the readers to identify partial plates or review footage of cars leaving the area of a crime.
“If you come to Indian Trail to commit crimes, you ride around in a stolen car or wanted for anything else and that tag is popped in that system, we’re going to get you. So don’t come to Indian Trail and carry on a bunch of nonsense.”
James said reportable crimes dropped from 215 in August to 127 in September. He attributed that to citizens being more careful with their property.
“Every time you lock a door, every time you take valuables out of a car, every time you close your garage door, that helps,” James said.
