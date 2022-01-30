INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor Pro Tem Todd Barber says he has no interest in replacing the late Michael Alvarez as mayor.
Barber, who serves as mayor pro tem, presided over the Indian Trail Town Council's Jan. 25 meeting. It marked the council's first meeting of 2022 and the first since Alvarez passed away on Jan. 19.
“I don't mind being a mayor pro tem and filling in on a temporary basis, but I would like the public to know – and everybody keeps asking me – I have no interest in being mayor,” Barber said at the end of the meeting. “You can quit emailing me, you can quit asking me and you can quit texting me. Consider that a public statement. I have no interest in being the mayor. I don't want to be the mayor. It's not my goal. I was elected to represent the people as a council person and I feel like that's the place that God put me and that's where I'm going to stay.”
The council appointed Barber on Dec. 14 to serve as mayor pro tem, a role in which a member of council presides over meetings and official functions in the mayor's absence. Barber is serving in his first term since getting elected in 2019.
Three of the five members of the council were first elected in November: Tom Amburgey, Crystal Buchaluk and Dennis Gay. Marcus McIntyre was appointed to council in 2018 and elected to a full term in 2019.
Barber said the council will go through a process of selecting a new mayor probably in a couple months out of respect for Alvarez. The council held a moment of silence for Alvarez and shared some remarks.
