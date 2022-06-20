INDIAN TRAIL – Robin Barron-Golobish admits that she grew up not having a bookbag. She used to carry her school books in brown paper bags with handles.
“I thought bookbags were for rich kids,” she said. “I didn’t have one until I went to college.”
Barron-Golobish now serves as co-director for Union County’s Back2School Bash, which has provided school supplies to date for more than 15,000 underprivileged children since 2014.
This massive back-to-school event requires many volunteers, sponsors and donations.
Barron-Golobish approached the Indian Trail Town Council in hopes of getting a donation for this year’s event and left with a commitment for $1,500.
“We believe in this,” Barron-Golobish said. “If we didn’t have any money, we would figure out a way to make it happen, because it is worth it.”
She described the Back2School Bash as a shopping adventure in which students get to pick out the bookbag, in their favorite color, as well as the supplies that go in them.
Students who register in advance also have an opportunity to get their feet washed and receive a new pair of sneakers. Groups like Indian Trail Lion’s Club also provide free vision screenings.
This year’s event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail. Registration for the event will open in July.
On the web: https://unioncountyb2sb.org/
