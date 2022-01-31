STALLINGS – Atrium Health Union West is expected to welcome its first patients Feb. 23.
Seth Goldwire not only led the design of the hospital, but he will also serve as facility executive. He provided Indian Trail Town Council with an overview of the project Jan. 25.
Located at the intersection of Stallings Road and U.S. 74. Atrium Health considers the hospital's service area to include not just Stallings and Indian Trail but also Matthews and Mint Hill as well as Waxhaw, Weddington and Wesley Chapel.
“We looked at some of the demographics from the community and honestly, this is one of the fastest-growing parts of the greater Charlotte region,” Goldwire said. “So we felt like this is an area that really deserved care a lot more closer to home.”
Atrium Health designed Union West so that it didn't look like a traditional hospital. Goldwire said Atrium Health wanted a more calm and inviting environment. Natural light is an important part of the interior.
“Studies show that the more natural light you bring into areas of care, it actually improves the healing factor for our patients and then also it improves the atmosphere for our teammates working on campus,” Goldwire said.
Initially, the campus will include a 50-bed acute care facility with a medical office building, which has already opened. The campus has room to accommodate two additional medical office buildings. There are also out-parcels south of the campus.
Goldwire said the hospital will be providing surgery, delivering babies and taking care of ill patients.
“We really do feel like it will take care of and fulfill the needs of this side of the greater Charlotte region on day one,” he said.
Inside, the hospital will have 40 licensed acute care beds, including 28 medical/surgical acute care beds; eight labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms; and four ICU beds. It will also have 10 emergency department bays.
The hospital will have three operating rooms, one endoscopy suite, one C-section operating room; imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services; a garden lounge; a respite garden; and a cafeteria.
“Our art program will also play a heavy factor in the overall aesthetic of the campus,” he said. “We will have a lot of mixed media that we offer on the campus of Atrium Health Union West. It's designed again to create a calming, healing feel and also still create reactions out of most everyone who actually sees them.”
