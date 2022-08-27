INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail, in partnership with the Metrolina Native American Association, is hosting an American Indian Culture Day on Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Carolina Courts (240 Chestnut Parkway).
The event will showcase Native American dancing, art and food representing tribes across the state and nation.
“Dancers, food, a drum group, hands-on activities and learning more about the first people will be showcased,” said Rebecca Jones LaClaire, chairperson for the Metrolina Native American Association.
The American Indian Culture Day will begin with remarks from the Metrolina Native American Association and Hayden Kramer, Indian Trail’s Parks and Recreation Department director. Reggie Brewer, cultural enrichment director for the Lumbee Tribe, will emcee the event.
Event Schedule
11:15 a.m.: Invocation, blessing and honor song
11:20 a.m.: Introduction of the dancers
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Dance showcase
1-1:30 p.m.: Storytellers and flute players
1:30-2 p.m.: Audience participation in a Two Step and Round Dance
2-3:30 p.m.: Dance showcase
3:30-4 p.m.: Final storyteller and flute player with audience participation
The event will also feature hands-on crafts for kids, cultural vendors, and food.
“The Town heard from numerous residents that they were interested in having us partner with the Metrolina Native American Association for an event,” Kramer said. “We are excited to be cohosting the American Indian Culture Day with them and look forward to bringing a cultural celebration back to Indian Trail.”
Visit www.itsparksandrec.com for more information about Indian Trail Parks and Recreation.
