Recently, The Weekly shared a pro view on the proposed sales tax increase for the light rail. I want to offer a different perspective on this proposal. As someone who has witnessed the continued growth of my town, I am completely in favor of properly planned, budgeted and implemented infrastructure improvements. This includes the light rail.
I can not in good faith support the proposed sales tax increase. North Carolina, as in other states, has been pushing a variety of taxes in the name of progress. Whether it be the “education” lottery where less than half of the monies go to the funding it states to fund, or a sales tax for state pet projects, the cost burden is always passed on to the taxpayer. The government has a long history of redirecting monies collected for one purpose and redirecting them to other pet projects without the taxpayer’s approval. The NCDOT has lost almost a billion dollars of taxpayer money to contractors who walked off jobs, bonuses to other contractors, and poor money management.
Our roads are still in shambles and the NCDOT needs even more money to fix them. This makes me go, “Hmmm. What new tax will they propose to replace the lost funds and how will they be held to account for the money spent?” All I hear is that there is no taste in the legislature to address any accountability and those legislators who want to audit the agency get shot down by the governor. The “education” lottery has helped a lot of school districts. Imagine what it could do if more than the approximately 27% of it currently going to our schools went to education. I will not even get started on how Social Security has been raked through over the years. The evidence is there. Government has a poor track record of checks and balances for budgeting earmarked funds, reviewing issues when mismanagement occurs and preventing the same thing from happening again. There are no safeguards in place that will prevent this proposed sales tax from being used elsewhere in the future on yet another “pet project.” As we have in the past, all we will get is an “oops” quickly followed with “We need more money.” No accountability, no corrections to prevent things from repeating.
Progress is inevitable, and we must accept this and move forward one step at a time to make a brighter future. Taxing the people is NOT progress. Cutting wasteful spending, removing political agendas, true transparency in auditing. measures to prevent mismanagement ARE. These safeguards must be put in place before we yet again reach into the taxpayer’s pocket. We are already taxed too much, and the government has shown little interest in accountability.
I am a strong advocate for mass transit being brought to Union County. As the area grows, so must our roads and transportation. We just need better accountability and protection from abuse of funds before this happens. The history of infrastructure and budget mismanagement by the state clearly shows we need proper safeguards in place to ensure all citizen's monies and interest are protected before we even talk about a tax.
Michael L. Alvarez serves as mayor of Indian Trail.
