INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor Pro Tem Todd Barber proclaimed February 2022 as Black History Month in Indian Trail.
Here is the proclamation he read into the record during the Feb. 8 town council meeting:
WHEREAS, Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements and a time for recognizing the central role of black American people in our history;
WHEREAS, this observance affords a special opportunity to become more knowledgeable about heritage and to honor the many black leaders who have continued to strive for equality and have together made significant contributions in the growth of our community, state, and nation;
WHEREAS, we recognize and honor a few of the many prominent historical black leaders who, while not as well-known as Harriet Tubman, Thurgood Marshall and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., have all made significant contributions to advancing black lives, our communities and our nation as a whole;
• W.E.B. DuBois, born 1868, was an influential activist who sought to campaign for full equality between blacks and whites, and while he did not live to see significant change, he laid the framework for the NAACP and future civil rights movements,
• Dr. Charles R. Drew, born 1904, was an American physician who developed ways to process and store blood plasma in “blood banks.” He organized the first large-scale blood bank in the U.S., and directed blood plasma programs for both the United States and Great Britain during World War II, and
• Shirley Chisholm, born 1924, was elected to the NY House of Representatives in 1968 where she used her time in Congress to campaign for women’s and civil rights. She was the was the first black Congresswoman and first black women to run for the Democratic Presidential nomination.
WHEREAS, in 1976, Black History Week was expanded and became established as Black History Month, and is now celebrated all over North America, Canada and Great Britain; and
WHEREAS: Black History Month is a time for all citizens of the Town of Indian Trial to remember the contributions and legacy of those who helped build our nation, fought against prejudice to secure lives of dignity and opportunity for all of our citizens, advanced the cause of civil rights for all Americans, and in doing so, greatly strengthened our families and communities;
NOW, THEREFORE I, Todd Barber, Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Indian Trail, do hereby proclaim February 2022 as Black History Month in Indian Trail, North Carolina, and call on the Citizens of the Town of Indian Trail to honor the history and achievement of Black Americans and to reflect on the centuries of struggle that have brought us to this time of reckoning, redemption, and hope.
Duly Proclaimed this 8th Day of February 2022.
