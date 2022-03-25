MONROE – The Humane Society of Union County is moving its Monroe Spay Neuter & Wellness clinic to a new, larger location to better meet the needs of the community.
The nonprofit says its existing location is small and can’t accommodate the number of animals and staff required to meet demand. The 1,200-square-foot clinic does not allow for expansion.
Officials said the new 5,000-square-foot clinic, located at 1404 E. Franklin St., will allow the agency to provide better service with the following enhancements:
• Decrease in wait time for spay-neuter surgeries.
• Increase the number of wellness and surgery appointments.
• Provide state-of-the-art equipment in an updated facility in a central location.
The community can make donations to the clinic by visiting www.hsuc.org and including “Clinic Fund” in the comments.
Donations can also be mailed to 4015 Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC 28112. Add “Clinic Fund” in the memo line.
Email Executive Director Bob Citrullo at directorhsuc@gmail.com for details about naming rights.
