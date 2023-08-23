Look to Improve Your Mental Wellbeing With These Steps

Do you take a holistic approach to health and wellbeing? Many of us consider ourselves to be reasonably healthy if we don’t suffer from a lot of illnesses, exercise occasionally, and eat right. However, there’s more to true wellbeing than being physically fit. If your mental health suffers, it can influence every aspect of your life, from your relationships with others, to your immune system.
That’s part of the reason so many people began investing heavily in self-care following the pandemic, to help protect themselves from future ailments. Looking after your mental health isn’t something you should only focus on once you’ve noticed your struggling. Taking a proactive approach to good mental wellbeing can significantly improve your happiness and quality of life. Here’s how you can get started.
Identify Your Trigger Points
Stress, anxiety, and unhappiness can stem from various areas in our lives, and we all have different abilities to cope with specific triggers. Some people can confidently navigate issues at work without feeling overwhelmed, but struggle to manage problems in their relationships. Others have a hard time with their self-esteem, or their sense of worth. Understanding what kind of triggers cause the most problems for you mentally can help you to pinpoint areas you need to work on.
If you find that you feel the worst after arguing with a loved one, you can use videos and therapy to help learn new skills for conflict resolution. Sometimes, identifying trigger points can also help you to detect times when you need to be more forgiving of yourself. For instance, you may need to be patient with yourself emotionally if you struggle with crowds and you’re invited to a major event.
Reduce Common Sources of Stress
While we all have specific and unique causes of stress and anxiety in our lives, there are also some issues that affect virtually everyone. For instance, unless you’re lucky enough to be extremely wealthy, there’s a good chance you face issues with financial stress from time to time.
You might be worried that you’re struggling to reach your savings goals for things like a new house, a car, or an essential purchase. Or you may be worried about dealing with debts and ongoing expenses.
The good news is there are various resources available today that can help with these problems. You can utilize the Marketplace by Navient that makes it easy to sort through top lenders and partners for financial assistance, with no impact on your credit score. This ensures you can find the support you need without putting your future financial fitness at risk.
Train Your Thought Patterns
One of the most common reasons many of us struggle with our mental wellbeing is we naturally react to certain situations in specific ways. Sometimes, the way we respond to a specific problem isn’t quite as healthy as it could be. For instance, if you have low self-esteem, and something goes wrong for you at work, you might be tempted to tell yourself that you’re not good enough, or you’re the cause of all the problems.
While it can be difficult to reframe these thought processes, you can work on taking a different approach. Whenever you start having unhelpful or negative thoughts, you don’t necessarily have to ignore them. But it’s worth questioning what makes you think that way and trying to look at the concept from different perspectives. For instance, ask yourself what you would say to a friend who was having the same problem as you. The chances are you’d be much kinder to them than yourself.
Prioritize Self Care
Self-care isn’t the same as selfishness. We’re often trained from a young age to be compassionate and put other people first. However, this often means we put ourselves and our own needs further down on our list of priorities. Unfortunately, if you’re not properly looking after yourself, you can expect to have the mental and physical strength you need to help others.
Ultimately, we can only deliver the best version of ourselves to other people when we first learn to consider our own needs.
If you constantly push yourself too far, you’re more likely to burn out both physically and emotionally, which means you’re unable to help others. Investing in self-care doesn’t have to mean saying no to every request issued by someone in your life. Sometimes, it just means remembering to put your own oxygen mask on first. Eating well, taking time out to sleep and focus on leisure activities, and so on, are all examples of self-care.
Don’t be Afraid to Ask for Help
Asking for help with your mental wellbeing isn’t a sign of weakness. In fact, it’s an indicator that you understand your limitations as a human being, and you’re willing to find ways of improving issues you might have. Sometimes, mental health can be extremely difficult to manage alone.
If you’re struggling with negative thought processes, or feelings of anxiety and depression are getting the best of you, asking for help could be the most powerful thing you can do.
This could mean seeking out online therapy or simply reaching out to friends and family members to ask for their input or support. In some cases, it could mean speaking to a medical professional or a therapist, for input on how you can preserve or improve your mental wellbeing. Sometimes, you might even find that starting medication, changing your routine, or accessing regular therapy is helpful.
Improve Your Mental Health (the Easy Way)
Mental health is a complex concept, and it’s something many of us struggle with. Unfortunately, a lot of us still believe we must handle our mental wellbeing quietly, or simply ignore the stresses and anxieties we face as often as possible. However, by taking a proactive approach to looking after your mental health, you can significantly improve your quality of life, and get more joy out of every day. Don’t forget, your mental health impacts every part of your life, don’t be afraid to prioritize your wellbeing.
