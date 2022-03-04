CHARLOTTE – Harry’s Grille & Tavern, a Charlotte-based American gastropub offering upscale casual food, announced the grand opening of its second location in the Quail Corners shopping center.
The 4,673-square-foot restaurant, located at 8426 Park Road, will officially open March 16.
Harry’s has served casual dishes since 2012. The goal then and now is to create a friendly, inviting place for guests that feels like a home away from home while serving up classic American dishes with a twist for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
Some menu favorites include Fried Green Tomatoes, Blackened Salmon Salad, Bison-Chipotle Meatloaf, Bone-in Berkshire Pork Chop and Black Label Burger.
Each restaurant also offers locally crafted beer in addition to an extensive wine list.
With the opening of the Quail Corners location, Harry’s will also introduce a signature cocktail program curated by award-winning mixologist and Charlotte native Bob Peters.
“I’ve always associated good food with friends and family,” said John McClone, food and beverage director for New Forum, the parent company of Harry’s. “We want to provide an upscale but comfortable neighborhood place that groups can gather to enjoy delicious food and drinks together. We’re excited to offer Quail Corners residents that community spot.”
Harry’s Grille & Tavern is owned and operated by New Forum, a real estate development and management firm. New Forum specializes in mixed-use communities like Ayrsley Town Center in Charlotte’s Steele Creek neighborhood, where the original Harry’s restaurant is located.
New Forum aims to expand Harry’s to cities across the Carolinas.
Want to go?
Harry’s Grille & Tavern is open for lunch and dinner Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.harrysgrilleandtavern.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.