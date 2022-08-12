CHARLOTTE – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont celebrated a grand opening of its newest store Aug. 12 on Wendover Road.
The 15,300-square-foot store at 921 N. Wendover Road houses the nonprofit’s first Community Room in the Charlotte market. The concept was introduced in the Rockingham location and provides an opportunity for people to meet and gather for personal or business purposes.
The store offers a place for residents to donate and shop to reuse and repurpose items while supporting the Goodwill mission to help people improve their lives through free career training and employment services.
Chris Jackson, president and CEO at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, explained efforts by his organization to help serve the community more deeply, including opening an opportunity campus in 2016 with two stores, a staffing agency, full-time career center and Goodwill University. The nonprofit also opened a construction skills training center in 2019.
“Through everything we do at Goodwill, we aim to help people see possibilities, seize opportunities and prosper,” Jackson said. “In fact, thanks to the support of the community, Goodwill helped more than 6,100 people advance their careers and improve their lives in 2021.”
This marks the nonprofit’s 29th store in the greater Charlotte region and the fourth new store this year, according to Jose Luis, chief operating officer.
“This year Goodwill cast a bold vision to expand our footprint by opening 25 new stores in the next five years,” Luis said. “And we’re thrilled to be able to make shopping and donating even more convenient for goodwill supporters in this area of Charlotte.”
The new store brings 30 new jobs to the region and has an estimated economic and fiscal impact of $3.4 million annually, including wages and sales.
James Autry takes over as store manager after serving four year in the same role at the South Boulevard location. He thanked people that helped him through his 12-year employment journey with Goodwill and offered some inspiration to his new team.
“We will overcome any task or obstacles put in front of us and that will determine our success,” Autry said.
Want to go?
Store hours are Monday, Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (senior day for 55+, save 25%), and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Visit goodwillsp.org for details about Goodwill and its training programs.
