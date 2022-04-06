CHARLOTTE – Former state legislator Scott Stone suggests Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools address high absenteeism at its most vulnerable schools through its fiscal year budget.
He shared statistics from high schools such as Garinger, Harding, Vance and West Charlotte to illustrate chronic absenteeism even before the start of the pandemic.
“We must continue to invest in education but we got to ensure the students most at-risk are actually in the classroom,” Stone said. ““Creative new programs, hiring and retaining teachers, new facilities – these investments only pay dividends if the students are showing up to class.”
Stone was one of three residents to speak during an April 5 public hearing about the budget.
Resident Brooke Weiss was the most critical, noting the $41 million increase in funding is due to a money management problem.
“CMS looks more like a jobs program than the educational institution it is supposed to be,” Weiss said. “The budget is about funding administrators, staff and infrastructure but it fails to identify resources, staff and programs to correct COVID-related learning loss or to raise student performance outcomes which dangerously slipped pre-COVID.”
She recommends linking the budget to a student outcome-based plan, cutting administrative staffing and realigning spending with student performance.
Resident William Fountain offered suggestions to improve the budget based on his experience in business.
He reasons teachers aren’t leaving due to pay but discipline, data requirements and indoctrinating students on “deviant sex practices, altered history and divisive equity notions.” He recommended trimming the bloated payroll as well as electives to focus on core subjects.
Superintendent Earnest Winston introduced a $1.7 billion operating budget March 23 that included a $579 million ask from Mecklenburg County. This represents a $41 million increase. His budget includes pay increases for teachers, instructional support staff, assistant principals, principals and non-certified staff.
