WINGATE – Union County Public Schools students will be among those performing traditional African dance June 17 at Wingate University’s McGee Theatre in advance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day, the June 19 holiday commemorates the date in 1865 when the last of the nation’s enslaved people were set free. Although President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it would be more than two years before Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia and news of the end of the Civil War reached Texas.
The upcoming dance and drumming event, presented by Charlotte-based Mufuka Works Dance Company, is called “Tribe,” and is sponsored by Wingate’s Unity House Multicultural Center. Admission is free, but tickets are required.
“In celebration of Juneteenth, we will take a closer look at the power of ‘Tribe,’” said Antonio Jefferson, Wingate’s director of Lyceum. “The performances will be highlighted by Afro Russe dances – Zimbabwean dance fusion that includes ballet and contemporary dance – featuring both professional and youth dancers and drummers.”
Reserve your free tickets for the 6:30 p.m. event via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-celebration-tickets-156942636651. Or visit Eventbrite.com and search for Juneteenth Celebration, Wingate. McGee Theatre is located inside the Batte Center at 403 N. Camden Road in Wingate.
