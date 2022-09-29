HUNTERSVILLE – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is unable to open Oct. 1 due to potentially unsafe conditions caused by Hurricane Ian.
The festival is typically open rain or shine but considers the amount of projected rainfall and wind conditions caused by Hurricane Ian to be a unique and extreme weather event requiring closure.
Opening on Sunday remains an option depending on post-storm conditions and will be announced on the festival website and social media.
Oct. 1 ticketholders for the festival’s newly instated date specific ticketing will receive an automatic refund for Saturday.
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament and a feast – all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure.
On the web: Carolina.RenFestInfo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.