MINT HILL – Wayback Burgers encourages customers to celebrate National French Fry Day nationwide with free fries.
For one day only, Wayback Burgers will celebrate this American food staple by giving a free side of French fries to anyone who buys a burger or sandwich through the Wayback Burgers app on July 13.
Wayback Burgers is also offering three new menu items inspired by summertime favorites for a limited time only:
• Guac Burger: Two beef patties cooked-to-order, topped with two slices of pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and zesty guacamole.
• Tangerine Lemonade: A flavorful tangerine ice cube, submerged in lemonade.
• Tangerine Shake – Hand-dipped vanilla milkshake perfectly blended with a signature tangerine syrup to satisfy any fruity craving.
The new menu items will be available from July 13 to Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.