WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw is preparing for several fun events this holiday season located in downtown, starting in mid-November.
Kick off the holidays with Downtown Waxhaw’s Holiday Lighting scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. Downtown businesses will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. for some early holiday shopping and the sparkly holiday lights will turn on at dark. Stop by the Community Corner under the water tank for s’mores and a holiday photo booth.
The following week, the Town of Waxhaw will participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Locally owned shops and restaurants all over town will be open encouraging the community to shop and dine locally. Downtown businesses will have fun “Shop Local” swag for shoppers and an Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt.
On Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m., visit downtown for its first Touch-a-Truck with Santa event. Santa will visit the Community Corner under the water tank with his friends from the police, fire and public works departments. Families can see several large safety vehicles, as well as take photos with Santa. Downtown businesses will have a Candy Cane Scavenger hunt with prizes for the families that visit each business.
The popular Waxhaw Christmas Parade returns on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in downtown. This year’s theme is “Merry & Bright” and will feature marching bands and floats by community businesses. Many downtown shops and restaurants will be open, so don’t forget to grab lunch and shop before the festivities begin.
“The holidays are a special time in downtown Waxhaw,” said Ashley Nowell, downtown director. “The Christmas lights and special events create such a great small-town feeling. And there are plenty of opportunities to support local businesses this season.”
Visit waxhaw.com/events for more information on events in the Town of Waxhaw.
