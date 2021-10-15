WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw has been awarded $425,000 from N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.
The town received the grant money for Phase II of the Waxhaw Downtown Park project.
PARTF awarded over $5 million in grants to fund 14 local parks and recreation projects across the state.
Local communities had to apply for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Each year, the N.C. Parks & Recreation Authority is required to allocate 30 percent of PARTF’s total funding to local government projects.
N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority considered 58 local grant applications requesting $19.3 million in total. The maximum grant awarded for a single project was $500,000. Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.
“Receiving this PARTF grant is a pivotal moment for Waxhaw," Town Manager Jeff Wells said. "Our staff worked hard to produce a competitive grant application and succeeded. Dena Sabinske, our parks and recreation director, led this process and provided outstanding leadership.”
Sabinske echoed Wells saying, “We are excited for the opportunity for new educational and nature base amenities. The PARTF grant will help with supplementing the cost of these awesome amenities like an interpretive nature playground, interactive water play, sport multi-use court, multi-purpose pavilion, small gathering pod areas, amphitheater, and walking paths. This is a wonderful way to partner with the state grant system to bring recreational amenities to the local park system.”
Wells thanked commissioners for providing the resources, support and encouragement to staff during the process.
"This grant is a tremendous accomplishment for our organization and truly was a Team Waxhaw effort," he said.
