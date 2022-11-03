MONROE – The 2022 Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show will be held Nov. 12 and 13 at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Airport Road.
It will feature dozens of planes from the World War II era and beyond, some of which guests will be able to touch.
Centered around Veterans Day, this is a weekend dedicated to honoring the many men and women who have served this country in the armed forces. The two-day event brings thousands of people to Monroe and the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Spectators can get up close to the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the amazing aerobatic and pyrotechnic displays.
Guests should arrive early as gates open at 9 a.m. Aerial entertainment starts around noon. The veterans recognition program is on Saturday.
Helicopter rides will be available for purchase in a UH-1 Huey and AH-1 Cobra.
The air show will also have 30-plus vendors on site with food and drink options, along with military memorabilia, nonprofits and other vendors.
The show goes on, rain or shine, and parking is free. Limited handicap parking is available near the airport; once the lot is full, it will become a drop-off and pick-up point. Buses will be available to shuttle patrons.
Coolers, smoking and pets, with the exception of service dogs, are not permitted. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. Cameras are allowed.
Tickets at the gate cost $20 for adults, $15 for ages 12 to 18, and $5 for current and former military service men and women. Children under 12 are free. Buy tickets at www.eventsprout.com.
