MONROE – The 2022 Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show will feature dozens of planes from the World War II era and beyond on Nov. 12 and 13 at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Airport Road.
Centered around Veterans Day, the weekend is dedicated to honoring those who have served this country in the Armed Forces.
The two-day event brings thousands of people to Monroe and the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Spectators can get up close to the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the amazing aerobatic and pyrotechnic displays.
Guests should arrive early as gates open at 9 a.m. with the aerial entertainment starting around noon. A special Veterans recognition program is on Saturday. The show goes on, rain or shine. Parking is free.
Helicopter rides will be available for purchase in a UH-1 Huey and AH-1 Cobra.
The air show will also have 30-plus vendors on site with food and drink options, along with military memorabilia, nonprofits and other vendors.
Tickets at the gate cost $20 for adults, $10 for ages 12 to 18, and $5 for current and former military service men and women. Children under 12 are free. On the web: https://www.monroenc.org/Departments/Tourism/Warbirds-Over-Monroe-Air-Show
