CONCORD – Sea Turtle Rescue Center, an up-close encounter with a new rescued sea turtle, will be opening on World Oceans Day, June 8, at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord.
Locals can nominate themselves or someone they know by emailing their information to SLCHAGuest.Relations@sealifeus.com and help open the exhibit and come face to flipper with SEA LIFE’s newest rescued sea turtle.
Sea Turtle Rescue Center will have a new rescued sea turtle, Beasley, featured in the 5,000 gallon exhibit where guests can learn how SEA LIFE cares for rescued sea turtles.
The sea turtle comes from Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City who collaborated with SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord aquarium to open the Sea Turtle Rescue Center.
The aquarium also has Neptune, another rescued sea turtle who is a fan favorite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.