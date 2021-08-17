MONROE – The Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers announce a call for vendors and exhibitors for the 2021 Union County Heritage Festival.
The festival takes place Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union County Agricultural Conference Center in Monroe.
The event is a celebration of the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of Union County. This marks the eighth year of the event. The theme for 2021 is Thriving with Nature.
Organizers are seeking vendors and exhibitors in the following categories: arts and crafts, natural products, lawn, garden and agricultural, cultural and community, nature and science, health and fitness, and recycling and conservation.
Indoor and outdoor booth spaces are available. Applications are available at www.unioncountyheritigefestival.org.
The day begins at 8 a.m. with the Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk, with sign-up options for the On-site 5K or Run Anywhere 5K. Proceeds benefit the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.
The Heritage Festival features a vendor fair, exhibitors, food, live entertainment, kids creative and educational activities, raffle prizes, and free talks and cooking demonstrations.
Visitors can also visit the annual 4-H Expo featuring club displays, a horse show, livestock show, rabbit and poultry shows, a bake off, safety demonstrations and a talent showcase.
On the web: www.mastergardenersunioncountync.org
