MONROE – The Union County Heritage Festival has set an Aug. 30 deadline for emailed submissions to the 2021 Heritage Festival Middle School Art Contest.
The contest is open to Union County students in grades six through eight during the 2021-22 school year.
Art should reflect the theme of Thriving with Nature, which encourages awareness of the benefits of spending time in nature. It may be created with any kind of mixed media and either 2D or 3D.
Parents are asked to first submit the child’s artwork via email. The email should include a photograph of the artwork, a brief artist’s statement, and the child’s name, school and address.
The actual art entries are to be delivered Sept. 10 to the Union County Agricultural Center.
Complete rules available at https://www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org/contests.
A panel will choose three winners. All entries will be displayed at the Union County Heritage Festival on Sept. 18 at the Union County Agricultural Center.
Festival-goers will be encouraged to vote on their favorite. The artwork with the most votes will earn the title “crowd favorite.” Winners will receive gift cards, sponsored by Waste Connections: $100 for first place, $50 for second, $25 for third and $25 for the crowd favorite. The awards presentation will take place at 2 p.m. at the heritage festival.
Questions may be addressed to Jennifer Crumpler at 704-296-4213 or jennifer.crumpler@unioncountync.gov.
