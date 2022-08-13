LANCASTER – From archaeology in Western North Carolina to Native nations in 18th Century South Carolina to contemporary portraiture of Catawba citizens, USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center has three new exhibits this month.
“Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” opened Aug. 10 in the center’s Red Rose Gallery.Developed by the Exploring Joara Foundation as part of the 450th anniversary celebrations of the Juan Pardo expeditions through Western North Carolina, this exhibit showcases the Spanish occupation of Fort San Juan and the lives of the Native people who lived in the Joara area.
In a virtual talk in conjunction with the exhibit on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., David Moore, executive archaeologist of the Exploring Joara Foundation, will introduce the exhibit and the excavations of the Indigenous town of Joara and the Spanish Fort San Juan (1567-1568), located at the Berry site, near Morganton. Guests may register for the event via the center’s social media platforms to attend the program.
“Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” is on display through Dec. 20.
The center will host the traveling exhibit, “Resilience and Revolution: Native Peoples in 18th Century South Carolina” beginning Thursday, Aug. 18 in its North Gallery. This exhibit, developed by historian Alice Taylor-Colbert with NAS Center Assistant Director Chris Judge, former NAS Co-Director Brooke Bauer and other scholars, highlights some of South Carolina’s more well-documented Native nations before and during the era of the Revolution, looking at Native cultures, gender and relations with Europeans in this era. This exhibit is funded by South Carolina Humanities, the Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, and the “A More Perfect Union” initiative from the National Endowment from the Humanities. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 24.
Finally, “Discussions with Elders: A Photographic Essay," opens Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the center’s Five Points Gallery. This exhibit, developed by NAS Center staff and faculty, displays the portraits of Catawba artists and elders as photographed by Catawba artist Alex Osborn. The exhibit runs through June 15, 2023.
The exhibits and special events are free and open to the public.
On the web: www.sc.edu/Lancaster/NAS.
