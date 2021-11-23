MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews is offering a variety of holiday events for the entire family. The town is partnering with community organizations to make the following events possible:

The Nutcracker

Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 4-5

Presented by Matthews Ballet. Tickets are available online and at Matthews Community Center. www.matthewsfun.com

Gingerbread House Contest

Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Enter at the Matthews Chamber. Judging on Dec. 4. Amateur and Pro categories. www.matthewschamber.org

Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m.

At the Town Hall Green. Presented by ZABS Place and Chabad of Charlotte.

Crews Family Fun Night

Dec. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Fun and refreshments for the entire family. Cosmic Mini Golf Night. Adults $5, children $2. Crews Recreation Center, 1201 Crews Road. Register at wwwmatthewsfun.com.

Jingle Jam

Dec. 3, 7-9 p.m.

U-Phonik performs pop/rock and a U2 tribute at a concert on Matthews Station Street lawn. Presented by Google Fiber. www.matthewsfun.com

Downtown Holiday Stroll

Dec. 4, 3-5 p.m.

Start at the depot, get your map, visit merchants for special treats and vote for your favorite window. Presented by the Matthews Chamber and Red Brick Partnership. www.matthewschamber.org

Hometown Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

Dec. 4, 5-6 p.m.

Face painter, caricature artists, Santa, Elsa, Olaf and the tree lighting with pyrotechnics. Presented by Novant Health-Matthews Medical Center. www.matthewsfun.com

Miracle on 34th Street

Dec. 9-19 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday shows)

Presented by Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts. Tickets and information at www.matthewsplayhouse.com

Kwanzaa Celebration

Dec. 29, 7-8 p.m.

Free program at the Matthews Community Center. Music, dancing and informative presentations about the holiday. Presented by April C. Turner and Life As Art Productions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.