MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews is offering a variety of holiday events for the entire family. The town is partnering with community organizations to make the following events possible:
The Nutcracker
Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 4-5
Presented by Matthews Ballet. Tickets are available online and at Matthews Community Center. www.matthewsfun.com
Gingerbread House Contest
Nov. 29-Dec. 3
Enter at the Matthews Chamber. Judging on Dec. 4. Amateur and Pro categories. www.matthewschamber.org
Menorah Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m.
At the Town Hall Green. Presented by ZABS Place and Chabad of Charlotte.
Crews Family Fun Night
Dec. 3, 6-9 p.m.
Fun and refreshments for the entire family. Cosmic Mini Golf Night. Adults $5, children $2. Crews Recreation Center, 1201 Crews Road. Register at wwwmatthewsfun.com.
Jingle Jam
Dec. 3, 7-9 p.m.
U-Phonik performs pop/rock and a U2 tribute at a concert on Matthews Station Street lawn. Presented by Google Fiber. www.matthewsfun.com
Downtown Holiday Stroll
Dec. 4, 3-5 p.m.
Start at the depot, get your map, visit merchants for special treats and vote for your favorite window. Presented by the Matthews Chamber and Red Brick Partnership. www.matthewschamber.org
Hometown Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
Dec. 4, 5-6 p.m.
Face painter, caricature artists, Santa, Elsa, Olaf and the tree lighting with pyrotechnics. Presented by Novant Health-Matthews Medical Center. www.matthewsfun.com
Miracle on 34th Street
Dec. 9-19 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday shows)
Presented by Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts. Tickets and information at www.matthewsplayhouse.com
Kwanzaa Celebration
Dec. 29, 7-8 p.m.
Free program at the Matthews Community Center. Music, dancing and informative presentations about the holiday. Presented by April C. Turner and Life As Art Productions.
