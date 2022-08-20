CHARLOTTE – The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns this year with A Winter Wonderland theme.
Find the magic of the season in an enchanted entrance with frosty-inspired decorations while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town and Santa Claus. Crafters and artisans will showcase their treasures as entertainers perform.
The show takes place from Nov. 10 to 20 at The Park Expo and Conference Center.
Guests can get a sneak peek at the show during a special Preview Night on Nov. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m., with a portion of each ticket sale being donated to The Sandbox, which supports families who have children with life-altering illnesses. Attendees will get free parking, hors d’oeuvres and tasty treats as they shop from over a dozen local food partners. The first 250 shoppers will take home a keepsake ornament. Tickets cost $24 online and at the door.
For those who want to beat the crowds and shop before the general public, the Southern Christmas Show will host an Early Bird VIP morning from 8 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 12. Tickets cost $20 online and at the door and the first 250 VIP shoppers will also receive a special commemorative ornament.
The Southern Christmas Show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. On-site parking costs $10, and valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or credit card. Tickets purchased at the door cost $16 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free with a paying adult. Adult tickets can be purchased online on the show’s website for $14 through Nov. 9 and $16 after. Guests may also buy tickets at participating Harris Teeter stores for $13.50 with a VIC card Oct. 10 to Nov. 20. Group tickets are available for groups of 20 people or more for $13.00 per person (advance only).
