CHARLOTTE – By popular demand, the “The Art of Banksy: Without Limits,” has extended its Charlotte run through May 22 at AvidXchange Music Factory.
The Charlotte exhibit – custom-built to fit the venue at 817 Hamilton St. – includes several experiential areas and more than 155 of the British artist’s works such as certified originals, prints, photos, lithographs, sculptures, murals and video mapping installations.
The February debut of “The Art of Banksy: Without Limits'” in Charlotte ignited online discussion of art, including ownership, access and commerce. Which, depending on who you ask, is the point of Banksy’s work.
“The majority of Banksy’s work exists in the wild as street art,” said Conor Hankinson of See Global Entertainment, the company behind the traveling exhibit. “Those can’t and shouldn’t be removed or placed in an exhibit. In order to make our show authentic to the street art environment, rather than simply hang works on a wall like a traditional exhibit, we work with graffiti artists to reproduce this world indoors.”
Very few art exhibits are affiliated with the featured artist.
“The Art of Banksy: ‘Without Limits’” features original artworks that have been certified by Pest Control, the office which handles all verification and communications for Banksy.
“In this way, we are able to truly celebrate Banksy and tell the story of his work,” Hankinson says.“There are reproductions, just as a projection of a Van Gogh or Monet painting onto a wall is are production.”
More than 20 of Banksy’s works are carefully reproduced with his stencil technique specifically for the exhibition, including his March 2021 creation “Escape” originally appearing on England’s closed Reading Prison, and “Pulp Fiction” featuring likenesses of the film’s stars Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta pointing bananas in place of pistols.
In addition, visitors can view custom mural installations, which brings the spirit of street art to an indoor exhibit. The exhibition features a section dedicated to Banksy’s activism related to immigrants and an “infinity room” addressing politics.
The Charlotte experience is set to launch a new hands-on activation starting April 6.
Visitors are invited to join the spirit of Banksy's activism by spray painting their own T-shirt or hoodie (starting at $30). Supply chain issues delayed the debut of this feature during the February exhibit opening.
Other Charlotte exhibition highlights include “Dismaland” installations from Banksy’s 2015 pop-up Bemusement Park, prints of “Flower Thrower” and “Kissing Coppers,” and the sculpture “Death of a Phone Booth.”
“‘The Art of Banksy: Without Limits’ is not an exhibition but a show with a philosophy as Banksy loves to provoke, shock and even disturb society,” said Kemal Gurkaynak, show founder. “He does it with humor and poetry indeed. Banksy has the unique ability to express through his works some truths that most people don’t have the courage to say out loud. And, nowadays, we need to be sincere,empathetic and caring to one another more than ever. This is what Banksy’s art does: it has the power to unite people, ideas, values that can change the world for the better. Through ‘The Art of Banksy: Without Limits’ our mission is to present the truth about Bansky’s art and to carry his powerful message into the world.”
Want to go?
Tickets start at $27.20 and are available through Feverup.com/Charlotte and ArtOfBanksy.com. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
