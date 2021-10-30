CHARLOTTE – In honor of Veterans Day, Charlotte surgeon Dr. Lee Fanning will share stories from his new book “Rescue from the Sky” on Nov. 7 at Duke Mansion.
The book details the US Coast Guard's Aviation Medical Rescue Service during the 1970s.
The 3 p.m. program will be live on Zoom, and The Duke Mansion will offer limited seating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Copies of “Rescue from the Sky” will be available to buy.
Reservations are required for the free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/nc—charlotte/duke-mansion/.
The event is a collaboration among The Duke Mansion, Levine Museum of the New South, and the North Carolina Chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art.
