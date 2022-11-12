CHARLOTTE – Steinway Piano Gallery Carolinas, with locations in Charlotte, Greensboro and Greenville, has been awarded one of four coveted “Partners in Performance” dealer of the year awards from Steinway & Sons.
This is the third consecutive year Steinway Piano Gallery – Carolinas has won the award.
“We are both proud and grateful to have been named Steinway’s Partner in Performance for the third year running. Overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and excelling in our industry required focus and commitment from our entire team, and we could not be more proud,” said Mark Love, CEO of Steinway Piano Gallery – Carolinas. “As I’ve noted before, this award does more than recognize our sales accomplishments. It also recognizes our commitment to art, culture, and our community. We look forward to continuing to share the magic of Steinway pianos with our region for many years to come.”
Katherine Love, president of Steinway Piano Gallery, said the company is honored to receive the award, which represents its continued efforts to support music education and the arts throughout our region.
This Partners in Performance accolade recognizes the top Steinway dealers from among 65-plus showrooms across North America. Nomination and selection are based on dealer performance in categories including sales, customer service, technical service, concert and artist activities. The award was presented to Steinway Piano Gallery – Carolinas during the Steinway & Sons annual dealer meeting in New York City in October.
“We are, once again, pleased to recognize Steinway Piano Gallery – Carolinas with this annual award,” said Todd Sanders, Vice president of sales and marketing for Steinway & Sons. “The Love family’s consistency and energy in representing our historic brand shines through year after year. The designation is well-deserved and is a symbol of our appreciation for their commitment to Steinway & Sons.”
