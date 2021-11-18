CHARLOTTE – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its national tour this week as it rolls into the region with its all-pink cafe on wheels, exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty.
Catch the truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at between Dick’s Sporting Godos and the Dining Pavilion at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road. Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments.
Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merch, including pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirt, stainless Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, Madeleine cookie sets and enamel pin sets.
Following Charlotte, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2021 East Coast tour with a stop in Orlando, FL on 12/4.
Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts – from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Miami.
