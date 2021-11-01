CHARLOTTE – More than 400 vendors will showcase the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies at the 54th annual Southern Christmas Show.
Marketplace Events will host the show from Nov. 11 to 21 at The Park Expo and Conference Center.
With “A Sweet Christmas” as the theme of this year's show, guests will feel as though they're strolling through a real-life gingerbread land thanks to candy-inspired decorations.
Guests will be greeted by the smell of baked sugar cookies before they stroll through dazzling designer rooms by CGalloway Designs and Richeson Properties and Interiors LLC., hear old-fashioned carols from the LeafFilter Entertainment Stage and share their holiday wishes with Santa Claus.
Guests will pass through Olde Towne, where the magic of the season comes alive with shops brimming with gifts, dolls, ornaments and decorations. Christmas Tree Lane will deck the halls with trees from the North Carolina mountains and ideas that range from traditional to whimsical.
The show will also provide many ways to make mantels, doors and wreaths shine during this holiday season.
Attendees can also take in the model train exhibits at the show or check out the talented work of skilled crafters and artisans from around the country showcasing one-of-a-kind watercolors, sculptures and pottery. A variety of tasty food items including piping hot strudel, melt-in-your-mouth cookies and so much more will be available at the show.
Guests can get a sneak peek at the show during a special preview from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 with a portion of each ticket sale donated to The Sandbox, which supports families who have children with life-altering illnesses. Attendees will get free parking, special entertainment and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets cost $24 online and at the door. The first 250 guests receive a gift.
Want to beat the crowds? The Southern Christmas Show will host an Early Bird VIP morning from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 13. Tickets for this opportunity cost $20 online and at the door. The first 250 VIP shoppers will also receive a gift. No wagons, strollers or carts will be allowed on the show floor during the Early Bird VIP morning.
Want to go?
The Southern Christmas Show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. On-site parking cost $10. Valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or credit card. Tickets bought at the door cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free with a paying adult. Adult tickets can be purchased online on the show’s website for $13. Guests may also buy tickets at participating Harris Teeter stores for $12.50 with a VIC card starting Oct. 20.
On the web: www.southernchristmasshow.com.
