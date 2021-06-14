The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 4 to 10:
Lowest Scores
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive, Charlotte – 88
Violations include: Person-in-charge stirred collard greens with scoop utensil, then picked up greens that had fallen out onto the cutting board and put back into metal pan; several products were not properly reheated to 165 degrees during inspection; items on steam table were not held hot enough; and two reach-in coolers holding foods above 41 degrees.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 88
Charlotte (28210)
• Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 98.5
• Hilton Garden Inn Homewood Suites Cafe, 4808 Sharon Road – 97.5
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 95
• Rusty's Deli, 8512 Park Road – 96
• Taste of Shu, 8418 Park Road – 93.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Circadian Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Dairy Queen, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94.5
• Dan Good Que, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93
• Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 94.5
• Patty & The Dogs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 1730 Abbey Place – 97.5
Charlottte (28226)
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 97.5
Charlotte (28270)
• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• BR Cafe, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 91
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 99
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 94
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 94
Charlotte (28277)
• Arby's, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 98
• Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 94.5
• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 92
• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5
• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 93
• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 98
• Dakshin Indian Grill,16640 Hawfield Way Drive – 96.5
• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 N. Community House Road – 94
• Genghis Grill/Stir Fry Chef, 11324 N. Community House Road – 98
• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5
• Oms Brie, 5110 Piper Station Drive – 97
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 97
• Prime Fish, 11212 Providence Road W. – 97
• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
Pineville
• Hilton Garden Inn, 425 Towne Centre Blvd. – 99
