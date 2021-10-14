CHARLOTTE – Warren Publishing author Marshall Silverman won a Moonbeam Children’s Book Award for his book, “Could I Please Have a Dog?”
The awards are given to authors who create books that support childhood literacy and lifelong reading. Silverman’s misadventure book received a silver award in the animals/pets category.
“Could I Please Have a Dog?” is a story of how a really bad day can turn around when a furry friend is involved. The young protagonist makes every effort to persuade his family that adopting a dog is the best way to cheer him up.
This rhyming children's book celebrates tenacity, laughter and a can-do attitude.
A Doctor by trade, Silverman proves that the life of an M.D. is not just charts and data and that often, laughter truly is the best medicine. Silverman lives in south Charlotte with his wife and three children.
“I started writing children’s poetry after reading a poetry book to my kids that I didn’t think was all that good,” Silverman said. “This book is for any child who has ever wanted something so badly it's all he or she could see.”
On the web: www.warrenpublish@gmail.com or www.warrenpublishing.net/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.