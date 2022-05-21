CHARLOTTE – Tattoo Liquor Lounge is possibly the Plaza Midwood’s best kept secret – an if-you-know-you-know vibe that channels the neighborhood.
The 16-seat bar is not at all obvious in location, offerings and decor.
From Central Avenue, all signs indicate you’ve found a tattoo parlor, the home to Alternative Arts and artist John Rainey for more than 29 years.
But there’s no entrance on the street.
To access Tattoo, you’ll need to enter through Sister, the European-inspired cafe run by restaurateur Andy Kastanas, who with wife Lesa, has influenced Charlotte’s hospitality and retail scene since the 1990s.
While Kiki Bistro relaunched earlier this year as Sister, an all-day cafe celebrating the Greek and Eastern Mediterranean fare, Tattoo remained.
Kel Minton, the longtime beverage director of sibling restaurant Soul, and the creative mind behind the rich cocktail program at Tattoo, is passing the reins at Tattoo to Mena Killough, winner of “Moonshiners: Master Distillers” on the Discovery Channel.
Killough, who recently left Young Hearts Distilling in Raleigh, will step back behind the bar as Tattoo beverage director in early June.
Killough described returning to the corner of Plaza and Central as a “full circle journey.”
“My friends and family are in Charlotte, and before the pandemic, Kel and Christina Crout took me under their wing,” Killough said. “With my experience in distilling and returning behind the bar, I’m looking forward to vibing with people, and being able to create bespoke cocktails for them off the cuff.”
Among the things Killough is looking forward to about joining Tattoo is the chance to share her herbalist experience with guests, and continue to demystify spirits such as Amaro, Fernet and
Absinthe.
“My experience in before and after bottling of spirits has empowered and energized me even more to create approachable, crushable cocktails that further conversations in a glass.
Operating hours
Tattoo Liquor Lounge at Sister is located at 1500 A Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood. Tattoo Liquor Lounge is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday to Saturday. Sister is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
