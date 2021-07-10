CHARLOTTE – Ray Singleton, of Charlotte, will perform on the July 13 episode of the NBC show “America's Got Talent.”
Singleton went viral last year after a viral video of him serenading his wife, Rosalind, prior to her brain cancer surgery. Both appeared on “The Ellen Show” in February 2020, where they received encouragement from NBA legend Dwyane Wade and a gift of $25,000. Singleton then sang the National Anthem prior to the Oct. 4 Carolina Panthers game with Rosalind by his side.
Contestants on “America's Got Talent” compete for a $1 million prize. Terry Crews hosts the show, which includes a panel of judges that includes Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The show is in its 16th season.
