Shania Twain releases single ahead of Charlotte concert date

Strutting into 2023, five-time GRAMMY Award winner Shania Twain shares a brand-new single, “Giddy Up!”
The track sets the stage for her eagerly awaited new album, “Queen of Me,” arriving Feb. 3.
It stands out as her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.
Kickstarting the record, “Giddy Up!” rides out of the gate with a fiery, flirty and fun chorus.
“The saying “Let’s Go Girls!” is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for “Giddy Up!” Twain said. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!’”
The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America, including PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte at June 28.
Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.
