CHARLOTTE – Foundation For The Carolinas recently announced a generous $3 million gift from local philanthropists Susan and Bob Salvin for the Carolina Theatre, the circa-1927 historic movie palace that is being renovated into a civic theater.
To honor their contribution, the Carolina Theatre’s performing area will be named the Susan and Bob Salvin Stage.
Abandoned since 1978, the Carolina Theatre is set to re-open in 2023. Once open, the Carolina Theatre will serve as a civic hub and feature programming such as speakers, community engagement events, town hall meetings, arts and entertainment, films and more. Foundation For The Carolinas is overseeing the fundraising for, and renovation of, the 36,000-square-foot theater.
As a teenager, Bob Salvin fondly remembers riding the bus to uptown to watch movies at the Carolina Theatre during its heyday. Now he and his wife are excited to help restore it to its original glory.
“Charlotte is our home, and we feel that we have a responsibility to give back,” Bob Salvin said. “We are very excited to make this gift to restore this important part of Charlotte history and to create a venue for civic engagement and the arts."
Susan is a retired pediatric nurse and former director of the Presbyterian Hemby Children’s Hospital. Bob is an entrepreneur who started a company from the trunk of his car and grew it into a global surgical instrument and biotech business.
Both are active in the community – Susan was a founding board member of the Teen Health Connection, and Bob was past president of both the Metrolina Business Council and the Charlotte World Trade Association. He currently serves on the board of trustees of Queens University of Charlotte.
“I can think of no two philanthropists more deserving of recognition than Susan and Bob. We are honored to have the Salvin name grace our stage,” said FFTC President and CEO Michael Marsicano, who has overseen fundraising for the theater’s renovation. “Now every speaker, musician, panelist, artist and entertainer who appears on our stage – and their audiences – will come to know the Salvin name. It will be a reminder of the philanthropic generosity that helped bring this Charlotte treasure back to life.”
The Carolina Theatre was gifted to the Foundation by the City of Charlotte with the goal of restoring the classic theater and creating a civic hub and entertainment venue. The theater will be part of a larger civic campus known as Belk Place in honor of the families of Katherine Belk and the late Thomas M. Belk, and the late Claudia and John M. Belk.
On the web: www.CarolinaTheatreCLT.org
