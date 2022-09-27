CHARLOTTE – RuPaul's Drag Race winner Kylie Sonique Love will host Time Out Youth’s ASCEND Gala, a signature event in the Charlotte region celebrating LGBTQ youth.
The evening includes dinner, a presentation, live entertainment from House of Garcon, silent auction, open bar and dancing.
“We are so proud to bring this event to our community and to offer the opportunity to show our continued support for the LGBTQ youth in Charlotte that continue to sparkle despite all that is up against them,” said Time Out Youth’s Executive Director Sarah Mikhail. “ASCEND will be a celebration of the values that Time Out Youth embodies: empowerment, individuality and unconditional acceptance."
This event is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
Time Out Youth’s mission is to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth by offering programs and acceptance as well as creating safe spaces for self-expression through leadership, community support and advocacy.
"The work that Time Out Youth does for queer kids in the South is absolutely amazing,” Kylie Sonique Love said. “For someone like myself who grew up in the South and felt very alone it's great to know that there are organizations now for kids trying to figure out who they are and to have a safe space with open minded people there to listen and help guide them into their true selves."
The event, which takes on an urban graffiti theme, takes place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. Buy tickets at www.ascendclt.com. General admission costs $150. The event is for adults 21 and older.
Guests are invited to dress on theme in bright colors and will get to see one-of-a-kind artwork from the center’s youth.
On the web: timeoutyouth.org.
