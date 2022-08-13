CHARLOTTE – Resident Culture Brewing Co. has announced a collaborative beer pairing dinner with Jimmy Pearls, scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Resident Culture, 2101 Central Ave.
“Damn, That's Delicious! A Beer Dinner with Resident Culture & Jimmy Pearls,” will feature five beer pairings and the food of Chef Oscar Johnson, recently named NCRLA Chef Of The Year, and Chef Daryl Cooper. The duo are the co-owners of Jimmy Pearls.
The five-course menu will be revealed at the dinner on Aug. 23, but expect dishes that draw inspiration from African American culinary history and the family traditions of Johnson and Cooper, rooted in Virginia and other regions of the United States and the world.
Among the Resident Culture beers diners will experience include:
• Spontaneous 2022: Resident Culture’s first spontaneously fermented beer. Spontaneously Fermented Ale is brewed with local malt from Riverbend Malt Company in Asheville, then cooled in the Resident Culture coolship overnight in Plaza Midwood and aged in neutral oak wine barrels for three years.
• Sympathetic: This Barrel Aged Mixed Culture Ale has a mixed culture golden sour base that matured for nine to 12 months in oak wine barrels. 2021 Best In Show Winner at the Festival Of Barrel Aged Beers.
Tickets cost $85 per person and are available at eventbrite.com.
