CHARLOTTE – After a year-long hiatus, Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns from July 16 to 25 with dozens of area restaurants welcoming diners back with three-course dinners priced at $30 or $35 each.
Customers can visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus as well as to make reservations.
This summer’s event features 40+ restaurants in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston and Catawba counties.
Restaurants in the south Charlotte area include:
• Aqua e Vino, 4219 Providence Road
• Bar Marcel, 3920 Sharon Road
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road
• Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3920 Sharon Road
• Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 7716 Rea Road
• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St., Pineville
• Red Rocks Cafe, 4223 Providence Road
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St.
“The restaurant industry is striving to recover after the most devastating period it has ever endured, and the challenges unfortunately continue with staffing and supply chain issues,” stated Bruce Hensley of Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “For those restaurants that feel ready to participate, this event will hopefully bring more business back while helping customers rediscover the relaxing fun of a nice evening out.”
The culinary promotion launched in 2008 for mid- to high-end restaurants to showcase their offerings to diners.
“The opportunity to gather with loved ones over a delicious, leisurely meal while enjoying the hospitality of a fine restaurant has been sorely missed,” Hensley said. “We hope this event will bring back some of that joy for diners while reminding them of the important place our restaurant community holds in our quality of life.”
First-time participants in the promotion this summer include The Wine Loft South End, Golden Owl Tavern in the University City area and Red Salt by David Burke in Uptown Charlotte.
Reservations are recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times.
