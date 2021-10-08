MINERAL SPRINGS – Charlotte Media Group’s Kate Kutzleb has taken the reins of the Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation, which organizes the popular Queen’s Cup Steeplechase.
The foundation announced Oct. 3 that Liz Clayton had stepped down from the role after nine years to spend time with family.
Kutzleb takes over as the foundation hopes to get the steeplechase back on track before an in-person audience. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 while the 2021 event was held virtually. The Silver Jubilee will be held April 30, 2022.
COVID-19 has also had an effect on the event’s bottom line. The foundation has adjusted prices of general admission, sponsorships, tailgates and hospitality to make up for the higher vendor costs.
On the web: www.queenscup.org
