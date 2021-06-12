WINGATE – The story of Robert Smalls has all the elements of a Hollywood blockbuster or bestselling novel: A 19th century slave in South Carolina steals a Confederate ship and pilots it to the safety of a Union blockade.
“It was incredibly daring,” said Kenney Potter, chair of Wingate University’s music department.
Potter is bringing Smalls’ story to life in an original show, “Robert Smalls: The Musical,” which current and former members of Wingate’s music department will present, as a work-in-progress, on June 13.
The workshop session will run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Batte Center’s McGee Theatre and is free and open to the public. Unvaccinated audience members are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Smalls’ story seemed ready-made for a project Potter had been mulling over for a while – taking slave songs and traditional congregational music sung in white churches and blending them together in one show.
Seven years after first conceiving of the idea, Potter is ready for the musical to take the stage, though he warns that it is far from a finished product. The workshop is used to make edits to the show: to modify the pacing, correct any musical notes that don’t quite work, and generally smooth the edges.
“If you’re writing a novel, you finish a rough draft and might give it to someone else to read,” said Potter, who is the show’s composer and lyricist. “Same thing with a workshop. I have an idea of how this is supposed to happen in my head, but I can’t tell if something’s realistic on stage. I can’t tell if this person is going to need four measures of music to cross the stage or if they can do it in two.”
Sunday’s performance will answer some even more important questions.
“Probably the most important question is, is it any good? Is it compelling?” Potter says. “A composer isn’t the best judge of their music.
“The students and alumni have been amazing in this process,” he adds. “They have brought ideas that are enhancing the storytelling.”
Potter is still lining up a venue and date for the show’s world premiere. What audiences will see and hear is the story of an intelligent, cunning risk-taker, set to the tune of 19th-century slave songs, gospel tunes, traditional church music and even sea shanties. About half of the music comes from existing 19th-century songs; the rest are original tunes created by Potter.
The show tells a powerful story. As a slave, one of Smalls’ jobs was to steer the CSS Planter, a ship used by the Confederacy to plant mines, deliver soldiers and scout waterways. Smalls put his knowledge of Charleston Harbor and the nearby waterways to use when he and eight other slaves steered the boat out of the harbor late at night on May 12, 1862. Posing as the commander of the ship, Smalls flashed the necessary hand signals at each checkpoint they encountered, eventually raising a white flag when they neared the Northern Blockade.
Smalls went on to become a central figure in the fight for emancipation and eventually served as a U.S. congressman.
“I’ve really grown to have great admiration and respect for Robert Smalls,” Potter says.
After conceiving of the idea for the musical in 2014, Potter got to work on it in earnest in 2017. It was difficult to find extended stretches in which to work on it: In addition to chairing Wingate's music department, serving as professor and directing the University Singers, Potter also serves as choral conductor for Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte and artistic director of the Charlotte Master Chorale.
When he’s found time, Potter has dipped in and out of his budding musical. He had planned to workshop the show in April 2020, but COVID put those plans on hold. The delay turned out to be a blessing, as Potter made what he believed were much-needed revisions.
“That gave me time to really go back and look at it,” he says. “I made a lot of changes. It’s a better show, a more cohesive show, than it was before.”
