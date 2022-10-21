Did you know Charlotte was the site of a shell factory during World War II, and its thousands of employees included local women from a variety of racial backgrounds?
Meredith Ritchie, author of “Poster Girls: The Untold Story of Charlotte's WWII Shell Plant & the Women Who Worked There,” will explore the accomplishments of this group of Charlotte women during a free talk at The Duke Mansion.
Discover a little-known part of Charlotte history, when women first began to experience some small measure of equality in the workplace.
The free event starts at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road in Myers Park. The event will also be streamed on YouTube. RSVP is required at Eventbrite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.