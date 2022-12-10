Pop Evil to visit Charlotte as part of their 'Skeletons' album tour

New York, NY – The hard rock group Pop Evil announced their new album, “Skeletons,” due March 17, via MNRK Heavy, along with their U.S. headlining tour starting on the same day.
Pop Evil will head out on their Skeletons Tour headlining U.S. dates starting on March 17 in Sault St. Marie at Kewadin Casino and will visit The Underground in Charlotte on April 1. Tickets are on sale now at www.popevil.com.
The 11-tracks feature the already released singles, “Eye of the Storm” landing at the #5 Most Played Song in 2022 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart, and the most recent single, “Paranoid (Crash & Burn).” The album also includes guest performers such as Ryan Kirby from Fit for a King on “Dead Reckoning” - a song brought to the table by bassist, Joey “Chicago” Walser - plus Blake Allison from Devour the Day providing guest vocals on “Wrong Direction.” [Pre-Save + Pre-Order].
“This is about us as a band stripping everything down to the bones. It’s more uptempo, it’s got bigger riffs, and we’re trying to capture the energy of our live show,” frontman Leigh Kakaty said. “But it’s also a positive message. I know it’s a morbid visual, but behind every skeleton, there’s a story and something worth talking about. Overall, it’s about looking at something in a positive way. And I’m excited for everyone to hear that.”
Skeletons U.S. Headlining Tour
03/17 – Sault St. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino
03/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel's
03/21 – Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box
03/23 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
03/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun - Wolf Den
03/25 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino
03/26 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
03/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation27
03/30 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
03/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
04/05 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/07 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
04/08 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theater
04/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
04/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
04/15 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre
04/16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
04/19 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/21 – Pittsburg, KS @ Kansas Crossing Casino
04/22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
04/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Pop Evil’s music evolution
Their 2011 album, “War of Angels” debuted at #8 on Billboard Top Rock Albums with three singles landing on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Top 10 including “Last Man Standing”, “Monster You Made” and “Boss’s Daughter.”
The momentum continued with their 2013 album “Onyx,” landing them on the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time, plus it was #9 on the Billboard Independent Albums in America and #25 on the Billboard 200. The album included three #1 Billboard Mainstream Rock singles, “Trenches” “Deal with the Devil” and “Torn to Pieces.”
In 2015, the band released their album, “UP,” which would make its way to #1 on Billboard Independent Albums, with four Top 5 Billboard Singles such as “Ways to Get High,” “Take It All,” and “If Only for Now.”
The hit single “Footsteps” is still one of the biggest songs to date and returned Pop Evil to Billboard’s #1 spot for four weeks. Their 2018 self-titled album landed three singles on Billboard Mainstream Rock, “Waking Lions” at #1 with “Be Legendary” peaking at #2, and “A Crime to Remember” peaking at #7.
Pop Evil’s last #1 single include “Survivor,” which also topped Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart in late 2021, joining previous Top 10 single “Work,” and #1 single “Breathe Again,” from their album “VERSATILE,” out now via MNRK Heavy. Over the course of their career, the band has achieved four gold singles with “Torn to Pieces,” and “Trenches” from Onyx, “Footsteps” from “UP” and “100 in a 55” from their debut studio album, “Lipstick on the Mirror.”
