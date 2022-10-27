MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Resource Department will host more than 40 pet-friendly vendors,including area pet stores, veterinarians, treat bakeries, groomers, pet sitters, at the ninth annual Pawsitively Matthews.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St. Admission is free.
There will be dogs available for adoption from several area rescue groups. There are off-leash areas for play, food trucks and a beer “Pawvilion” hosted by Seaboard Brewing. The Coconut Groove Band will play sets at noon and 2 p.m. on the stage.
The Daredevil Dogs Frisbee Shows will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Matthews Police Department K9 Unit demonstrations will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Sponsors include Jamison Realty, Passionate Paws Animal Hospital, Skyla Credit Union, Hollywood Feed and Poop 911.
Visit www.matthewsfun.comfor details.
